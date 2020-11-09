Texas 8 Year Old Wins National Mullet Championship

Jaxson Crossland's retro rocker hair has given Texas another Championship.

According to CNN, Jaxson Crossland of Celeste, Texas has done something the Dallas Cowboys haven't done since 1996, the Dallas Mavericks haven't pulled off since 2011, and the the Stars haven't since managed since 1999: Jaxson made Texas proud by bringing home a Championship! Yep, the USA Mullet Championship.

Jaxson's a third grader, and is now the pride of all mullet wearing rednecks across this great country of ours.

Jaxson's "business in the front, party in the back" mullet wearing hairstyle scored 20-thousand votes and secured his place in mullet history by winning the kids category, and he took home the $500 grand prize for his effort. Jaxson intends to “buy boxing gear and take boxing classes.”

The mullet has seen its ups and downs throughout history, but can be dated back to the sixth century. Some of the most famous mullets were worn in the 70's by David Bowie, David Cassidy, Rod Stewart, Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney. Even the members of Rush wore mullets in the "The Big Money" video out of 1985. Other famous mullets belonged to Wayne Gretzky, the great one, Patrick Swayze, Chuck Norris, Andre Agassi, Dog, the bounty hunter and maybe the most famous of all, Joe Dirt.

Just look at how epic that mullet is. No doubt Jaxson is in some good company here!

Thanks Jaxson, for bringing yet another championship to the great state of Texas. Let me know when the next "Skullet" (long in the back, bald on top) competition is, I might have a chance!