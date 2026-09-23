It is incredible how much technology has changed life here in Texas over the past 20 years. Obviously, we see that in everyday life with social media and technology that we use on a daily basis. But I remember years ago when I was approaching my 16th birthday and how excited I was to get my driver's license. If you had to take the Texas driver's license test again today, could you pass?

How the Texas Driving Test Has Changed

Thinking back to when I had to pass the “written” driving test which is now on a computer, I hate to admit that I did not pass the test the first time. It was embarrassing to me at the time, as I had to retake the test because I had not taken any driving classes at that time and I also chose to not read the book about driving that was available through the Department of Public Safety.

But that is why I love that you can do a practice test online today to see if you could pass prior to taking the actual test.

READ MORE: Reckless Driving in Tyler Caught on Viral Video

How Many Questions Can You Get Wrong?

If you want to try the Texas driver's license tests there are lots to choose from with all different levels of difficulty. There are easy, hard, and hardest test that you can try out. With the first practice test being offered, you can miss 4 questions and still pass.

You can also look at some of the defensive driving simulators that will put you in different hazardous conditions so you know what to do if you face that situation when you are behind the wheel.

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Try a Texas DMV Practice Test Today

Do you think you would get every question correct if you took the test right now? It's time to find out.

See if You Can Pass this Practice Texas State Driver's License Test So, what do you think? If you had to go to the DMV today and take a driving test, would you be able to pass?

Texas Practice Driver's License Test You need to miss 4 or fewer to pass the test. Can you do it? Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins