(College Station, TX) Most Amazon customers in Texas probably haven’t noticed much change over the past few months in regard to packages being dropped off.

But in that period the massive company had paused their drone deliveries, but they are ready to bring them back and better than ever before.

Amazon Has Confirmed the Drones are Back in Texas

According to NBCDFW, Amazon stopped the Prime Air deliveries in College Station as well as Tolleson, Arizona where it was testing the service in January.

The reason they paused the services is due to an issue with the drone’s altitude sensor caused by dust in the air.

The dust would cause the system to give an inaccurate reading of its position relative to the ground.

And let’s be honest, no one wants their Amazon package to drop from a high altitude after paying money for those products.

The Drone Deliveries Are Back

As of last week, Amazon is reporting that the drone deliveries are happening again after they completed a software update and received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Amazon is reporting that Prime Air has seen a high level of demand since it started completing deliveries again.

One customer was able to order ZzzQuil and the medicine was delivered in 31 minutes and 30 seconds.

The company also worked to make the drones quieter after receiving complaints about the noise they were creating.

After making these improvements it won’t be long until we see Amazon drone deliveries taking place all over Texas.

