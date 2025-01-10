It doesn’t matter whether you’re 7 or 70 when you go to an amusement park in Texas you know it’s going to be lots of fun. And we are fortunate here in the Lone Star State to have plenty of incredible amusement parks to visit.

Texas Amusement Parks Offer a Variety of Exciting Attractions

You’ve probably heard that ‘Everything’s Bigger in Texas’, and that includes the amusement parks. In fact, one is 212-acres big with tons of rides for kids of all ages.

There are also more water-based amusement parks that allow you to get up close with marine life with their exhibits.

The Ultimate Texas Amusement Park List Here is a look at some of the most fun amusement parks found in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Amusement Parks All Over Texas

We all know that Texas is gigantic, and some things are pretty spread out. Which the same can be said about amusement parks in Texas, as you would expect they are generally located in the more populated cities.

But they can be found all over the state, so there is a good chance you’re not too far from one of the best amusement parks in Texas.

Make This Your Texas Amusement Park Bucket List

The amusement parks in Texas are phenomenal, they can help create memories that last a lifetime. But it starts with planning to visit them, now is the time to start picking which ones you want to visit.

Pro Tip: Planning your trip in advance can also help you save time and money as sometimes you can get cheaper tickets by buying them early. This also helps avoid wasting time in line as you’re attempting to enter the park.

Best Waterparks Across the State of Texas Let's take a look at some of the best waterparks found around the great state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins