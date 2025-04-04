Amazing Texas Arcade Only $11 for All You Can Play on 200+ Games
(Garland, TX) If you live in Texas and enjoy playing video games, there is one arcade you need to know about because you’re going to love it!
I’m not exactly sure how this arcade stumbled into my feed on social media, but I am glad it did because I had no idea there was an arcade in Garland that has over 220+ games to play and it’s only $11 per person.
Texas Needs More Family Friendly Activities
It seems like that is one of the biggest complaints we hear from families, there aren’t enough things to do as a family in Texas.
But this is a perfect solution to let each person play the games they want and still have fun as a family.
Plus, $11 for hours of fun, normally you’re paying a lot more for something like this.
Popcorn and Endless Soda Available
As if Side Quest Arcade wasn’t cool enough already, their website states that they offer endless popcorn and soda if you purchase a certain size for each.
The $3.99 soda and $8.99 popcorn come with refills. The smaller popcorn costing $4.75 doesn't come with refills.
There are extra fun retail items available for purchase such as Funko, Loungefly, Hasbro, LEGO, Pokémon, and more.
Where is Side Quest Arcade Located Exactly?
It’s located inside the Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Texas.
They’re open Monday through Thursday from 10am-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am-midnight, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.
If you’re thinking about where to have your kids next birthday party or just want to plan a fun family day, Side Quest Arcade might be the perfect place.
