Texas Bar Erupts Into All Out Brawl With Fists And Hair Flying
You have to really look hard but, viewer discretion is advised, I guess.
I'm not even sure if it technically counts as nudity, so let's just forge ahead and check out today's awesome video.
In a scene straight out of an action movie, a Texas bar recently erupted into an all-out brawl that left patrons stunned and hair (among other parts) flying.
Grab hair, punch at the face, repeat
As the video at the bottom of this article opens, the two ladies in the foreground have each other by the hair and attempt to get a few jabs in before slipping and falling to the ground.
How many fights are there?
It's at this point you realize there are several other ladies all holding on to each other's hair for dear life. As the camera pans around, most of the gals seem to tire pretty quickly. Two of the gladiators seem to have stopped to take a quick nap between rounds.
That's it, that's where the video ends. Check it out for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best Twitter comments.