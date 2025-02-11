(Tyler, Texas) - Who has the best barbecue in East Texas? Yeah, that's a question that will never have a unanimous answer. Being a native Texan, I'm very much biased to Texas barbecue. It has a flavor that makes it stand out amongst the others.

Of course there is some excellent barbecue in Kansas City and in the Carolinas. New York barbecue certainly tries, bless their heart. As with anything, there is an origin story to tell about Texas barbecue and how each region of Texas, including East Texas, adds its own take to the Texas barbecue flavor.

The History of How the Texas Barbecue We Love Got Its Start

For a look at this history, let's go back to the early 1900's. Texas barbecue mixes African American and Spanish cooking techniques used on German meats. The term barbecue itself comes from a variation of the Haitian word barbacot or sticks set up for smoking or cooking meat.

The abundance of cattle in Texas made cooking meat somewhat cheap and easy. Texans would cook an entire steer to feed a family or a large group. West Texans used a cooking technique called cowboy style which was a cut of beef with an oil and vinegar baste cooked over an open pit.

East Texas Barbecue

East Texas even had a variation of barbecue. African Americans here would substitute pork for beef with a particular love for brisket which would be slow cooked and eaten as is or with a sauce (thc.texas.gov).

If you've been to Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, they still cook and serve their meat just like it was in the early 1900's. During that time, people would order their meat with a side of crackers, a pickle, an onion and/or some kind of fresh produce. This is exactly how its served at Kreuz Market, no utensils, so be prepared to use your hands.

The Bottom Line

Texas barbecue has an influence from many locations around the world that we have made into our own. Great, now I need to make a trip to Stanley's and crush this barbecue craving after writing about all this great meat.

READ MORE: 10 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play Right Now

READ MORE: New Walmart Buggies are Causing Some Texans a Lot of Grief

16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something. Gallery Credit: David Balev via unsplash.com