(KNUE-FM) When it comes to food in Texas, we have every option available to us, normally at a good price, often served up by some friendly people. So, it’s difficult to stand out when it comes to owning your own business, especially restaurants.

Cinnamon Spot Stands Alone from the Rest

We have all heard for years that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it gives us the energy we need to start our day. But there are so many options for breakfast, although if you love cinnamon rolls, we might have just found your new favorite restaurant.

While on social media I found this video showcasing the cinnamon rolls at Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls in Pflugerville, Texas. And while I have not gone to this amazing restaurant just yet, this is another place that is on my Texas eating bucket list.

READ MORE: HUGE 14 Inch Concha Breakfast Pastry Available in Texas

READ MORE: Best Breakfast Restaurants in Tyler, Texas

So Many Different Cinnamon Roll Flavors

While most of us think of the traditional cinnamon roll, at Cranky Granny’s they go BIG with their flavors including Churro, Banana Pudding, Toasted Caramel, Peach Cobbler, Blueberry Banana, and so many more.

Just talking about all the flavors is making my mouth water.

Get our free mobile app

Video Shows You the Delicious Cinnamon Rolls

I can’t be the only person dreaming about these cinnamon rolls, you need to check out this video for yourself.

And if you have the chance to visit Cranky Granny’s I need you to report back to me on which cinnamon roll was your favorite, that way I can try it the next time I am in the area. You can always email me at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com

These cinnamon rolls look so good it might be worth an unexpected road trip in the near future.

5 Risky Foods You Should Never Eat at Breakfast Buffets Uncover the top 5 food items Texans should steer clear of at breakfast buffets, based on data from the FDA and former hotel employees. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley