(KNUE-FM) It’s a common practice in Texas on Sunday, it's what most Texans have been doing their whole life. Now it's part of the weekly routine and something that many look forward to. But it’s incredible how large some churches are in the Lone Star State.

This past weekend I was driving to the store on Sunday morning, and it was fun to see so many people headed to church in quite a few small towns. It’s great to see people getting together whether it’s for worship or just companionship.

Churches in Texas are Beyond Enormous

I'm sure you’ve heard the old saying that everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is true, including some of the gigantic churches found around the state.

Of course, in small Texas towns there are churches that don’t have much room. But when you get to the larger cities, especially Houston, there are mega-churches that can hold more people than a sporting event. The largest being able to hold approximately 45,000.

It was fascinating to see three of the ten largest megachurches in Texas, are all located in the Houston area.

Find the Church That Works for You

If you’re looking for a church that works for you and your family, it’s not about going to the biggest one you can find. You want to find one that aligns with your beliefs, one that welcomes you, and has strong, relatable, and insightful leadership.

That might be in a small church or one of the megachurches you can find in Texas.

Let’s see the 10 largest megachurches you can find in Texas.

