The Taboo Fantasy That’s Popular On Many Texan’s Bucket Lists

If you were to die today is there anything that you would regret not doing? I'm pretty sure we can all think of a thing ... or ten we'd put on that list.

Travel the world? Start a band? See a band? Fulfill a wild sexual fantasy? What have you got on your bucket list? Have you physically written one out? Or is it more of a running list in your head?

Well, a new study has found that 60% of Americans are pretty certain they won't be able to check off every item on their lists before kickin' the ol' bucket. That means it's time to get to work, y'all!

According to the survey of 2,000 Americans, Choice Mutual found some interesting stats concerning Americans, Texans, and our bucket lists.

What Tops American's Bucket List:

1 in 5 want to get a tattoo.

1 in 6 Americans want to have a threesome before they die .

. 1 in 9 Americans want to visit a nude beach ( get that checked here ).

). 1 in 3 Americans want to see a specific band in concert.

As far as we Texans go, according to this study, our average list consists of 19.8 items, which is the 19th longest list. A lofty list, especially if you've yet to start checking them off.

Top bucket list items, let them serve as inspiration for yours.

1. Visit specific landmarks in Europe

2. Learn a new language

3. Travel via train

4. Travel via cruise

5. Build a house

6. Start a business

7. See a specific artist/band in concert

8. Retire early

9. Become a millionaire

10. Camping

Good luck!

