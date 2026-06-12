TEXAS -- If you own a home, make sure you're not giving any 'green lights' to would-be house burglars.

Why Home Security Is About More Than Cameras

Maybe it's because I've watched one too many crime documentaries, but the idea of someone wandering around my property while I'm away is enough to make me double-check every lock before leaving town. Even with cameras and alarms, I still prefer the approach of making my home look like more trouble than it's worth.

For many of us, getting ready to go out of town is already stressful. I mean, the planning, the packing, and making sure your fur babies are cared for is already enough. But then, adding on the worry of a potential home break-in can stress us right the heck out. (Well, that's also worrying about whether or not you left the gas stove running. Been there.)

According to The Good Men Project, some common homeowner habits may unintentionally make a house more attractive to burglars.

Small Details Can Catch A Burglar's Attention

If you have a security system of some kind, or at least a camera with an app you can monitor on your phone — fantastic! But still, it doesn't make sense that we wouldn't do our best to deter burglars altogether. Even if they can't get in and out without law enforcement showing up, most of us don't like the idea of strangers prowling around our properties.

These days, many of us have doorbell cameras, motion lights, and security apps right on our phones. That's great. But sometimes it's the old-school details, like an overgrown lawn or newspapers piling up by the front door, that can still catch a criminal's eye.

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Easy Changes That May Help Protect Your Home

Thankfully, most of these potential red flags are easy to fix. A few small adjustments before leaving for work, heading out for the weekend, or taking a vacation could help make your home a far less appealing target. And honestly, anything that helps us enjoy our time away with a little more peace of mind sounds pretty good to me.

Though this list isn't comprehensive, here are some of the things homeowners may be doing (or not doing) that may make their homes a burglary target:

15 Things Homeowners Do that Make Them a Target for Burglars Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

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