Texas Couple’s Photo Goes Viral Thanks To The Celeb Who Took It

Imagine you're on out on a date with your special someone and you're having a great night so like most couples do in this day and age, you want to remember the night with a great photo on your phone.

As you're setting up for the photo, a stranger comes along and asks to take the photo for you. In many cases, you would probably accept that offer and carry on about your night only to find out later on that you and your date's photo are now TRENDING ON social media and the reason why is super surprising! This very scenario played out in Houston recently for one lucky couple out on a birthday date.

Syndie Germain and her boyfriend, Tehran Stokes were out enjoying the town Monday night.

According to an interview with ABC 13, Germain and Stokes were celebrating her birthday and they were attempting to take photos outside of MAD Houston, an attractive hot spot in the River Oaks District. She said a kind stranger offered to take a picture of the two of them together but after taking the photo the "stranger" was struggling with her iPhone settings and forgot to AirDrop the photo to the couple.

So The "Stranger" Tweeted The Photo On Their Offical Twitter Account

The couple didn't see the photo until it became a major trending topic on social media because the celebrity who took the photo tweeted it out to their over 3.9 million followers. Here's what the tweet said:

When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful

Couple.He Was taking

Her pic….She had flowers

I said … can I take your

Pic….Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman..

THAT ME

WHO WAS THE FAMOUS PHOTOGRAPHER?

Turns out the "crazy woman" was none other than Grammy and Oscar-winning pop legend Cher. She just so happened to be in the area watching Steven Spielberg's take on "West Side Story" and saw the couple and offered to take their photo.

Germain and Stokes Said They Didn't Know It Was Cher

As Twitter followers asked "How come you didn't know it was Cher?", Germain said that the legendary actress and singer had her mask on and it was dark so she didn't recognize her but thanks to her moment of viral fame, this was a birthday she won't ever forget.

