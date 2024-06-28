These Crops Bring in the Biggest Dollars in Texas

We all know that there are some hard-working farmers here in the state of Texas, it has been that way for decades. Each year these people are hoping that their crops are growing, and mother nature is playing nice too that way they can bring in a big harvest and make plenty of money to provide for their family and have enough to plant again next year. But have you ever wondered what crops bring in the most money in Texas?

Texas Farm Canva loading...

It was a little shocking to me that the three biggest money-making crops in the state of Texas each bring in over a billion dollars in annual production. It just goes to show you how much farm land is in Texas for all of these items to be produced and for that much mony to be made off of these products. It's impressive to see the actual dollar amounts, I had no idea it was that much.

Big Thank You to Texas Farmers

So many Texas farmers are producing the goods that we enjoy each day, whether it's the food we eat or the clothes we wear, we owe a great deal of appreciation to farmers. Not only the farmers in Texas but farmers across the country, thank you all for providing for the rest of us.

Get our free mobile app

Let's Look at the Biggest Money Making Crops in Texas

Here is a look at what crops are bringing in the biggest dollars in Texas. Although before you start dreaming of being a farmer just remember how much hard work it takes.

15 Most Valuable Crops Grown in Texas These crops seem to be bringing in the most money for hard-working Texas farmers: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins