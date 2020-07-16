Texas Dairy Queens Are Getting Ready For Ice Cream Day On Sunday

Are you ready for one of the best holidays of the year coming this Sunday? That's right, it is National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 19. Whether you like soft served, hand dipped, rolled, milkshakes, cones or cups, this day is for you.

Here in Amarillo, we have so many great choices, including one of my favorite stops, Dairy Queen. I have always been a fan of the classic Oreo blizzard. But let's be honest, anything on their ice cream menu is awesome. Now, to celebrate the big day, DQ is going to be offering $1 off any sized Dipped Cone. You will need to redeem the offer through their app and it is good for the new Cotton Candy Dipped Cone and the Classic Chocolate Dipped Cone.

“The world-famous soft-serve cone is a summer favorite,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “This year, we have added a Cotton Candy Dipped Cone, which is already a top choice. We hope National Ice Cream Day will bring a little joy to families across Texas.”