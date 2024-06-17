In Texas, How Much Daylight Do We Lose Daily After Summer Solstice?

Coming up on Thursday, we in Texas, and everyone across the globe will be experiencing the summer solstice. This occurs when one of Earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun, which happens once a year in each hemisphere.

So, is it true that June 21st will be the longest day of the year this year? Yup! June 21st will have over 15 hours of sunlight during the day, according to MLive.

Wondering Why That Is?

"This is due to the Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt, with the Northern Hemisphere being fully directed toward the sun. Because of this, the shine shines directly on that part of the surface, leading to the most amount of sunlight all year."

If you didn't know the summer solstice is remarkably consistent. Here in the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year will always fall on either June 20th or 21st.

How Much Daylight Do We Lose Daily After Summer Solstice?

Each day will start to become shorter by about one minute every three days, according to Reference. But this can accelerate or decelerate depending on the specific day.

For example, as the Northern Hemisphere approaches the autumnal equinox in September, days will become shorter by about three minutes per day. Daylight decreases will pull back to about one minute per day by the time the winter solstice rolls around.

The amount of sunlight lost per day depends on your location’s latitude. But the one thing we can say for certain is after the summer solstice the amount of daylight we get daily will sadly begin to decrease.

