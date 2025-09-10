(KNUE-FM) There is so much to love about Texas while at the same time there are some things we can do to make our home state safer. The biggest thing that comes to mind is how we drive, because we all know there are some crazy drivers here in the Lone Star State.

What Texas Drivers Find Most Annoying on the Road

We’ve all been on a Texas highway and next thing we know there is someone that speeds past us acting as if the speed limit is just a friendly suggestion. While speeding can lead to a ticket or even worse causing accidents. We see it far too often on Texas roads. But there are lots of other annoying things that Texas drivers do behind the wheel.

Top Annoyances from Nation‑Wide LendingTree Survey

Recently LendingTree came out with a list of the top driving annoyances, and they are the same complaints that people make about drivers here in Texas.

And while it’s easy to point the blame at other people, every single one of us has committed these annoyances at some point. But it’s important to stop the bad behavior before someone gets hurt.

How These Behaviors Contribute to Road Rage

It’s amazing how something small can cause such a dangerous situation or can lead to road rage as tensions can escalate quickly when people are behind the wheel. Over 55% of people have admitted to having road rage at some point.

It’s time to stop the nonsense, we can all do better. Here is a look at the biggest driver annoyances.

Biggest Driver Pet Peeves Found Across Texas Here is a breakdown of driving biggest annoyances: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins