(KNUE-FM) Texas is known of lots of different things, one of the most common is that Texans work extremely hard. course, there are exceptions to every rule, but for the most part, people in Texas don’t mind working hard to make sure they can provide for their family.

As of late the only way to survive is to work hard, just providing for our family has been more difficult but we have to take a break at some point, or we will get burnt out.

Which is why it's not exactly shocking to find that Texas ranks as one of the worst states in the country when it comes to employee burnout.

Why Texas Ranks High for Burnout

While it’s a good thing to know that people work hard, you need to take care of yourself too. When you ask your friends in neighbors in Texas what they have been up to lately, it’s almost always just working.

Texans are proud to make a living even if it means putting in long days. But remember, you have life smacking you in the face after you’re done with your workday, there is nothing wrong with taking some time for yourself.

How the Burnout Rankings Were Calculated

These rankings were created by Wealth of Geeks and they made these rankings by state after looking at a few key metrics. Those metrics include income, quit rates, commute duration, working hours, safety, and paid time off.

Almost every year I lose PTO hours that I have accrued at work. It’s nobody’s fault but my own. But my plan is to take time off earlier in the year so I don’t have so much to burn at the end. Use your PTO, you’ve earned it!

The Worst States for Employee Burnout in 2025

Here are the states that have employees on the brink of burn out.

15 States Ranking Worst for Employee Burnout After long work days employees begin to get burnt out. Here is a list of states ranking worst for employee burnout. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins