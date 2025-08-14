Here's something all animal lovers can agree on: we don't want to lose any of God's creatures. Except for wild boars and mosquitoes.

Did you know that there are currently over 200 species (plants and animals) that are either threatened or endangered in the Lone Star State, according to this list from the Texas Parks and Wildlife? And remember, y'all, this is the list for Texas only.

Texas Animals That Are Now On The Verge of Extinction

For example, Texas' beloved the horny toad. Horned toad numbers are declining, and it's happening fast. I remember seeing them regularly growing up; I doubt that any of my daughters have ever seen one in the wild.

While over two hundred species are endangered, unfortunately, there are some with an EXTREMELY low population. According to Earth.org, seven animals that call Texas home are on the verge of extinction.

How to help endangered and threatened animals in Texas

If you are tired of seeing so many animals go extinct or become endangered at no fault of their own, there are some things you can do to help. The Wild Animal Health Fund gave some great ways to help endangered species that I'll list out briefly:

Visit places that provide habitats for endangered species, like national parks, wildlife refuges, and other protected areas

It may be said all the time, but reducing, reusing, and recycling can have a big impact

Don't buy items made of ivory, real tortuous shells, coral, or other parts of endangered animals

Show your local accredited zoos and aquariums support

Give to organizations trying to help zoo animals and wildlife

Inform others of endangered species.