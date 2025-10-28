The good news is that Texas summer is in our rearview mirror, so we don't have to worry about the AC sucking up all our money as much for the next few months. But that doesn't mean that there aren't ways to save a little bit more, even if the days are now cooler.

How about we take a look at and become aware of a few potential electricity sucks in your home that can help you save some dough as we wrap up '25? The air conditioner is the biggest culprit; it sucks up a big chunk of the energy your home uses, and now that we've got that outta the way, here are a few things you're definitely still be using during the fall and winter months.

Five Ways To Lower Your Texas Electric Bill

Did you know that heating and cooling are responsible for just over half of your home’s energy usage? Here's a tip: moving your thermostat down just a few degrees can save you money on your monthly electricity bill.

Lighting is a big expense, too. LED lights have made a big change for us in this department. But, lighting still accounts for around 10% of your electric bill, so remember to yell at your kids to turn out the lights when they leave a room.

Screens, screens everywhere. You've got screens, your kids have screens, and I've got a friend who even gives their dog a screen. But how much of an impact do our screens have on our electricity bills?

There are a few things that you could cut down on, or even unplug when not in use, that could equal a little extra money staying in your bank account. Finance Buzz has some great information to help you out this fall season and the rest of the year.