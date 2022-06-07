Texas’ Favorite Rockers Whiskey Myers Receive 3 PLATINUM Certifications

This may be the coolest news coming out of the Texas Red Dirt scene in a year when there's a ton of very cool news. Whiskey Myers has gone Platinum, with THREE different songs.

Over the weekend the guys crossed one off the bucket list playing a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

"I never went to a concert at Red Rocks because I’ve always said I don’t want to see it until we play there, and I didn’t want to play there unless we were the headliner. Today is the day that I finally get to see this place with my own eyes. It definitely lives up to the hype."- Whiskey Myers' drummer Jeff Hogg

And while playing such an amazing venue is a wonderful accomplishment, it was something that happened before the show that is an even bigger testament to the work these East Texas rockers have been putting in, day in and day out, for fifteen years.

According to The Music Universe, the band was surprised with Four New RIAA Certifications prior to taking the stage: “Stone,” “Ballad of a Southern Man” and “Broken Window Serenade” have been certified Platinum, while “Virginia” has achieved Gold status.

WAY TO GO, GUYS!

Meanwhile the show goes on. Their massive Tornillo US tour steam rolls ahead, and will include a couple of stops back home in Texas, which is where they'll be when their their next album Tornillo drops -- July 29th,

