Viral Video: Brave Texas Firefighter Pulls Baby From Burning Building

This video will serve as a reminder to all of us of just how special Texas firefighters are. If you haven't seen this amazing viral video yet, be ready to walk away with a deeper appreciation of what these men and women do.

Early Sunday at 12:50 a.m., a blaze was reported to Hood County 911, after which firefighters were dispatched to the area. When they arrived on the scene they were briefed on the situation.

"We got a 2-year-old on the second floor," a firefighter can be heard saying. Another firefighter says, "He's screaming, he's crying; that's good."

After the rescue, the toddler's mother, Phylicia Keen, was overwhelmed with gratitude, according to KDFW. "I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for getting my baby out as quickly as you did," she said. "You all don't get enough credit, you really don't."

According to the GFVB Facebook, "Firefighting units upon arrival were instructed by dispatchers that a child was entrapped in a 2nd-floor bedroom. GVFD Engine 1 FF crew including FF B. Serratelli laddered the bedroom window and North Hood Co FF J. Head accessed the window and was able to remove the child from the burning apartment. The child’s care was then transferred to awaiting Texas EMS where the child was treated and placed into a medivac helicopter for further advanced care in Fort Worth."

You Can Watch The Dramatic Rescue:

Granbury Volunteer Firefighters are all volunteers, but they are professionals in every sense of the word.

Dangerous, Exotic Animals You Can Now Legally Own in Texas Texas has an estimated 7.2 million dogs, more than any other state. But perhaps you’re interested in branching out a bit and adding a less common exotic pet to your home.

Granted a few of these exotics are regulated and will require permits.