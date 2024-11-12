Parts of Texas Can Now Expect First Cold Front by Thanksgiving

So far we have enjoyed a very mild, bordering hot at times, fall season here in Texas. But that is expected to change very soon.

In September, news about when many Texas cities could expect their first freeze began circulating. The Farmer's Almanac, which for over 200 years has contained long-range weather forecasts predicted by using historical weather data, astronomy, and other information, estimated that many Texas cities would have a first frost around the second week of November.

What is considered the 'first frost?'

A frost date is the average date of the last light freeze in spring or the first light freeze in fall. The classification of freeze temperatures is based on their effect on plants:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.

29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed. Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation.

25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation. Severe freeze: 24°F (-4.4°C) and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants

For Texas, the Farmers' Almanac forecasts "mild, dry" conditions, for the most part. However, residents in the Panhandle might experience slightly colder temperatures than normal and near to above-normal snowfall, while far West Texas is expected to see "cool, wet" conditions.

Texas Can Now Expect the First Cold Front by Thanksgiving.

Well, now meteorologists are forecasting that parts of Texas should expect a major cold front this Thanksgiving. We'll see how this one plays out, but for now, get those winter coats and mittens on standby.

