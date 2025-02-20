(Richards, Texas) - Last week we told you about Texas fugitive Salvador Saucedo who escaped while undergoing tests at the Bellville Hospital. Law enforcement were closing in on him, and he shot himself.

Saucedo's Original Charges Were Horrible

Salvador Saucedo was added to the Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender list last week after escaping capture due to the nature of his original charges.

Saucedo was charged with indecency with a child in March of 2024, according to KHOU.

He was also facing charges of resisting arrest, escape, assault on a peace officer and fugitive in possession of a controlled substance.

Salvador Saucedo Photo courtesy of Texas DPS, Canva loading...

How Did He Escape Custody from the Texas Hospital?

Saucedo was arrested on a drug charge after a traffic stop. He lied about his identity and claimed to be an undocumented immigrant.

He then claimed of heart pain and was taken to the hospital.

While undergoing tests he slipped out of the handcuffs and used a TV remote to pick the locks on his leg irons.

The deputy who was watching the fugitive stepped away for a minute to use the bathroom, that deputy lost his job after the fugitive escaped.

After an extensive search including drones and K-9’s law enforcement assumed he either died trying to escape or had help leaving the area.

It was later found that he stole a pickup truck and drove to Richards, Texas. Then Texas law enforcement handed the case over to the U.S. Marshals.

The House Fire That Brought the Suspect Down

There was a fire at Saucedo’s girlfriend’s house on Tuesday, but instead of giving up, he decided to shoot himself in the head.

It’s not known whether he will survive, but his girlfriend could face charges according to officials.

