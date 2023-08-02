You’re Invited To Tyler Care Clinic’s Block Party & Open House

Bring The Family Out For A Fun Time This Weekend And Learn About Your Health At The Same Time.

You've heard me talk about our friends at Special Health Resources for the last couple of months on the radio with several location all across East Texas. This weekend, if you haven't had a chance to stop by and check out what they have to offer, consider this your INVITATION to the party and open house!

The Tyler Care Clinic Block Party And Open House Takes Off This Saturday Aug. 5th.

Don't miss it this Saturday starting at 10:00 AM at The Tyler Care Clinic location at 4519 Troup Highway in Tyler. There's going to be LOTS of stuff including:

FREE health screenings

FREE giveaways

Local Food Trucks

Games

Vendors

A Resource Fair featuring local organizations

Plus, chances to win FREE sports physicals and dental services

And a tour of Tyler Care Clinic

Plus you can meet their amazing staff of providers in medical, dental and behaviorial health!

Check Out Some Of The Vendors That Will Be There!

Don't forget that Melz On The MIC will be broadcasting live on Kiss-FM so you definitely will want to pull up and get a shot and winning some prizes but there's also going to be a ton of great East Texas vendors and service providers including:

Don't forget the party starts at 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM, We'll see you there!

