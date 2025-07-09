(KNUE-FM) 'Rude!' (Hey, we're guilty of some of these, too.) Here are 12 not-very-nice things some Texans need to stop doing when they're shopping at our grocery stores.

I find most people in Texas quite gracious in public places we share. At the same time, some didn't seem to get the 'memo' regarding how to treat people when grocery shopping, for example.

Some Texans Didn't Get the Grocery Store Etiquette Memo

I recall several instances where I've witnessed someone having to deal with some of these rude behaviors.

When I was a teenager working at Target, you wouldn't believe some of the interactions I witnessed while trying to help people check out and get on their way.

Hey, we all have days when we're struggling and can easily forget some of these. These are good reminders for us all.

These Rude Grocery Habits Aren't Just Annoying—They're Disrespectful

There are certain behaviors that many of us have observed, which may immediately come to mind. Brazenly cutting in line is a HUGE no-no. That should be a given.

Insulting people seems fairly obvious, but I've still seen it happen. Heaven help the person who goes after the last bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos when THESE people are nearby.

Some Offenses Are Subtle—But Still Rude

At the same time, there are some less obvious social faux pas that some people seem to be unaware of, or, even worse, know they shouldn't engage in but choose to anyway.

Mashed Helped Inspire This List of Bad Grocery Store Habits

We ran across a helpful list from Mashed that outlined some of the rude behaviors we see, even here in the friendly state.

I'm curious how many of these you've seen while shopping. Any other rude behaviors you'd add to this list? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

Here we go:

