I don't know about all of you, but each October I begin searching the internet for the best and spookiest things to do in Texas during the Halloween season.

There are typical things I always do, like participating in a trunk-or-treat, visiting a pumpkin patch, and getting scared at haunted houses. But I also like to try something new each year.

For this Halloween, I want to stick to spook and fun activities but I want to have some experience that you can ONLY have in Texas.

There are a lot of spooky things to do in Texas that are unique to the state

Honestly, I was feeling quite lazy in my search, so I asked Chat GPT for some Halloween activities only found in Texas. The response I got was actually quite good.

From family-friendly fun to terrifying haunts, I was recommended it all.

AI isn't always accurate so I did double check all of the activities Chat GPT recommended and found that there are still opportunities to do each in Texas. Check out what AI came up with here:

Texas Things to Do This Halloween Season If you're looking for something uniquely Texas to do this Halloween season, check out these cultural, scary, paranormal, and family-friendly activities.

While I'll probably never visit the House of Torment in Austin, I am very interested in going to Pumpkin Nights and the Texas Renaissance Fairs Halloween nights.

And who knows, maybe one day I'll even decide to see if I can spot a ghost at the Alamo. I am a fan of history after all, but the idea of seeing a real ghost kind of freaks me out -- but I think it'd be cool at the same time!

Overall, I think I was given some great recommendations that I didn't know were out there!

