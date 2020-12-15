Texas Has Set An End Date for the Driver License Renewal Waiver

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Texas in March of 2020, Governor Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver for folks whose driver license or state ID expired on or after March 13, 2020. Now we know when that grace period ends.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the waiver will expire on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

If you haven't renewed your license by then, you run the risk of being caught driving with an expired license. You really don't need that legal headache.

Some people are eligible to renew online, but many aren't. I was one of the latter this year, and given that I care for a relative who's vulnerable to the worst COVID-19 complications, I was nervous about going in to renew. I did it at the DPS office in Temple, and the process was actually quick and easy.

I booked a Saturday appointment on the DPS website. If you'd like to do that as well, you have until the end of this week, as the Saturday appointment program ends this Saturday, December 19.

Regardless of which day you go in, the appointment scheduling system is easy, and they'll send you plenty of reminders about your appointment. They'll be limiting the number of people allowed inside your local DPS office at one time, and employees and other customers will be required to wear masks. (That includes you as well.)

When I went to the Temple office, an employee greeted me at the door and had me sanitize my hands while I confirmed my appointment with her. I then went inside and filled out a quick form before taking a photo and paying the renewal fee. The only part of the process that bothered me a little was removing my mask for the photo, but obviously they need my photo on my license, so expected that. Fortunately, as I said, employees and other visitors are required to wear masks as well, so you should be ok for a few moments while they take your photo.

I was issued a temporary paper license and told my new license would arrive in about two to three weeks. I got mine in the mail less than two weeks later.

So, remember: If your license or ID expired on or after March 13, 2020, you have until April 14, 2021 to get that taken care of. You'll need to book an appointment at your local DPS office. You can do that here.