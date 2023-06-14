An El Paso High School grad is sharing an update on her college career after being part of the viral SAT mishap that happened last year.

Before we get to the update, let’s rewind. Back in November dozens of El Paso High School students' SAT answer sheets were lost after they flew from the UPS truck transporting them.

A video was shared on El Paso’s FitFam that showed Scantron sheets scattered across the streets of Mesa and the story went viral!

EPISD officials said that they was able to recover all but 55 tests meaning some unlucky students would have to retake their SAT tests.

Student body president, Zyenna Martinez, was one of the students whose test was lost and she appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime TV show back in November to talk about the experience.

She mentioned that she had already started applying to colleges but most applications asked for her SAT scores and she was bummed that she could not input that information because her scores were lost in the streets of El Paso.

Fast Forward to now and Zyenna is sharing an update on her college career but this time she would be live at the Tamron Hall show instead of via a zoom interview.

In the interview, Zyenna is joined with her mom and when Tamron asked her how the college application process was coming along she proudly tells Tamron that she got accepted to her number one pick college, Lasalle University.

But wait, it gets better! Zyenna will be attending her dream university on two scholarships one of them being a full tuition scholarship and another being an athletic scholarship for swimming!!

Stories like this are huge reminders that after every storm, there’s a rainbow.

El Paso Grad On Tamron Hall Show