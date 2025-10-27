(KNUE-FM) We say it every year, but time is just flying by, and it won’t be long until we are celebrating the holidays here in Texas. It’s a very exciting time of the year but this time can also be very stressful and filled with anxiety for parents or anyone who doesn’t have the money to buy Christmas gifts this year.

Why the Holidays Are So Stressful

Let me be the first to tell you that you are not alone. There are millions of families around the country, including your neighbors down the street, that are also struggling right now. Don’t beat yourself up because inflation and other things outside of your control are draining your bank account.

One of the most difficult things about the holidays is that suicide rates increase drastically. If you’re having those thoughts, please reach out to someone and get help. Remember your family needs you regardless of if there are presents to open on Christmas morning.

Texas Organizations Offering Holiday Support

In many areas across Texas the Salvation Army, local police departments, or other community organizations help families that are struggling around the holidays.

Don’t be shy to reach out if you’re in need. There are people that want to help, but you need to take action and ask for some assistance. Again, this is nothing you should be shy about, we’ve all been there at some point.

Simple Ways Texans Can Make Extra Cash

If your ego makes it difficult to ask for help (trust me, I understand that), here are some ideas on how you can make some extra cash as we approach the holidays.

