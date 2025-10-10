(KNUE-FM) OK, we need your opinion on some of these new homecoming mums we've been seeing in Texas over the last several years. These enormous mums--are they totally out of control, or do you love them?

OK, We Need Your Opinion on These Texas Mums

These aren’t just flowers — they’re full-on works of art made of ribbons, lights, teddy bears, trinkets, and sometimes even battery packs. But lately, one question’s been trending all over TikTok and beyond:

Are Texas homecoming mums getting out of hand?

It's been quite a few years since I've been a wearer of Homecoming Mums here in Tyler, Texas. What's funny is, back then, I remember hearing my Mom and her friends talking about how ENORMOUS our mums were. Meanwhile, my friends and I tried to explain to her, as politely as we could for know-it-all 15 and 16-year-olds, that things had changed and this was just simply the way it was done now. My Mom eventually relented and let the subject go.

Are Texas Homecoming Mums Out of Control?

However, the size of the homecoming mums these days is genuinely something to behold, and NBCDFW's report confirms these are definitely getting some attention. I confess, the sheer enormity of these mums is stunning, and they are beautiful, created by some very talented people. On top of that, if those huge mums bring joy to their receivers, especially these days, then I celebrate it.

As for me, I'm not sure I would've been able to walk straight back with a mum that massive; I would feel the mum was wearing ME. And for those who get them professionally done, can you imagine the COST? Well, you'll see the cost of some of these in the videos below, taken over the last few years.

A Quick Trip Down Mum Memory Lane

We've come a long way when it comes to homecoming mums. The whole tradition started quite modestly, actually. The first homecoming mum, as reported in an earlier story from NBCDFW, "was seen at Baylor University in 1936, according to Texas Highways."

From Sweet to Super-Sized — Where’s the Line?

Since then, these homecoming mums (which is a nickname, if you will, for chrysanthemums) have been an ongoing tradition. And since Texas likes to take everything to the extreme and make it bigger and better (which I typically love), Mums have been no exception. Even the garters that the guys wear are shockingly large. In fact, they're the same size as the girls' Mums used to be.

OK, but what do you think? Take a look at a few of these videos from TikTok:

If you have an opinion you'd like to share or another story idea, reach out at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

