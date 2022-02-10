I have so many questions regarding this cute little house in Houston, Texas that is currently for sale. The first of which would be, why doesn't the realtor.com listing for the property say anything about the BBQ smoker that is installed next to the fireplace in the living room? Other questions that come to mind would be how on earth did you get your spouse to agree to having a 4-zone BBQ smoker in the living room? This property that brings the BBQ inside has to be the most Texas house of all time and it's currently for sale so it could be yours.

The home was first built in 1947, it's 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a total of 1,713 square feet. The address for the home is 1034 W 43rd Street in Houston, Texas 77018. The house only comes with a one-car garage but it's not like you have to but your BBQ grill in the garage. The property has been for sale for almost 50 days at this point, and according to the listing the price has already been dropped by $25,000.

The House Is Nice But That Smoker Is Awesome

The only problem I see with this house is that all of your neighbors would be jealous that your home always smells like delicious BBQ, they might start inviting themselves over for some food. This really is the perfect place for someone who loves to smoke meat, possibly is a chef or wants to open their own business/restaurant.

Lots of Extras Beyond the Smoker in the Living Room

This property has a fence installed to keep everyone away from the brisket you're smoking in the living room. It really is a nice place and I'm sure someone is going to love the features that set this house apart from the others, I can promise you won't find another home like this. Check out the pictures of the most Texas house you've ever seen with the smoker in the living room.

