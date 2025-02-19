TEXAS: If Your Pet Is ‘Head Pressing,’ Call Your Vet Immediately

At my home, we've got one dog two cats, and three kids, so my house stays busy. But when it comes to our pets' health, we try to keep an eye out for anything that seems unusual.

I recently came across a weird symptom that pets will sometimes show, but their owners may not think anything of. Have you ever seen your pet push its head against a wall?

Veterinarians refer to this behavior as “head pressing." A dog or cat may do it against a wall or other hard, sturdy pieces of furniture. This type of behavior almost always signifies a bigger problem.

According to PetMD, there could be many causes like a metabolic disorder, such as hyper or hyponatremia (too much, or too little sodium in the blood), a primary or secondary tumor (meaning a tumor located in the brain vs. a tumor located elsewhere in the body), or an infection of the nervous system, such as rabies or fungal infection.

The most common reason pets could show head pressing, though, is liver disease. In those cases, your pet could show additional symptoms like:

Jaundice

Weight loss

Increased water intake

Increased urination

Lethargy

If you notice your pet showing these symptoms, you must get them seen by a vet the same day. By keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations and making sure they're on a routine care plan for heartworms, you can help protect them from future illness.

We're all busy but don't forget about your furry family members. They need you too.