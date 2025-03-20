(Nacogdoches, Texas) - Naming a street after a celebrity or other prominent person is not an uncommon thing. One of the most famous streets in East Texas is Earl Campbell Drive, named after the NFL star from Tyler. I'm surprised that a street in Whitehouse hasn't been named after Patrick Mahomes.

Having a highway named after a president isn't uncommon. That president doesn't have to be from that state either. A representative from Nacogdoches wants to name a portion of Interstate 35 after President Trump.

Texas Lawmaker Files Bill to Name Interstate After President

Representative Joanne Shofner (R-Nacogdoches) has filed HB 5503 that would name a portion of Interstate 35 as President Donald J. Trump Highway (KHOU). The bill would allow for the erection of a sign at each end of the interstate. It would also allow for signs to go up at other appropriate locations along the highway.

Representative Joanne Shofner was endorsed by Trump during her run for representative. I have a feeling this is the main reason behind this bill. If passed, the naming would go into effect on September 1, 2025.

READ MORE: Texas Lottery Refusing to Pay Multi-Million Dollar Winner

Texas Lawmaker Files Bill to Name a Portion of Interstate After Trump

Texas isn't the only state to want portions of a highway to be named after President Trump. There has been similar bills filed in Arizona, Missouri, Kentucky and in Florida. I'm thinking Trump would have a big smile on his face driving along a highway with his name on it.

I guess Elon Musk can have a power line named after him at some point because of his Tesla electric cars.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: New Report Shows the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas

16 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something. Gallery Credit: David Balev via unsplash.com