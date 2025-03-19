(Austin, Texas) - The Texas Lottery has been through it lately. The organization has been under investigation for about a year now because of how the game is run. That has led to players not trusting the game and our people in Austin to question its existence.

One of the biggest issues with the Texas Lottery right now is the use of couriers. These are apps that will allow you to buy lottery tickets for the Texas Lottery or any other lottery that allows couriers. They are perfectly legal but have been used to exploit the Texas Lottery recently.

Texas Lottery Refusing to Pay Multi-Million Dollar Winner

In 2023, a group was able to purchase $25 million worth of tickets for an undisclosed game (KXAN). That $25 million purchase allowed this group to select almost every number combination available. One of those tickets won a $95 million jackpot.

In February of this year (2025), a Texas woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won a $83.5 million jackpot. She purchased $20 worth of tickets through the courier Jackpocket. Because of the investigation by Texas Rangers in the 2023 win, this woman is not getting paid her jackpot.

Texas Lottery Refusing to Pay Multi-Million Dollar Jackpot

At the time, apps like Jackpocket were legal to use. Lawmakers in Austin have since made these courier services illegal to use. There is a debate right now about if the Texas Lottery Commission should even exist because of its mismanagement.

As for the Texas woman that won her jackpot in February, she may have to wait until the Texas Rangers finish their investigation before she could see her winnings. She does have a lawyer and they are prepared to fight the state over this.

