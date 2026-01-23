(KNUE-FM) While I don’t have a will set up for me and my wife, I know that it’s important for all people in Texas to get that done. Let’s be honest, no one wants to think or talk about dying, even though it’s going to happen to all of us. While we would love to never have to think about it, that is not the smart way of handling things.

You have worked hard, and you don’t just want those things going to the state of Texas. Wait, does the state of Texas get your assets if you don’t have a will? Let’s investigate.

If you’re living in Texas and you die without having a will it leaves your assets in limbo. Meaning that everything you’ve worked so hard for in your life might not be distributed the way you want. You’re basically leaving it up to the state of Texas to apply the law of intestacy. It means the court will decide how to divide your property and assets based on a formula created by the state legislature.

READ MORE: Texas’ Top Causes of Death Revealed by CDC

How Texas Intestacy Laws Actually Work

The intestacy statutes in Texas do NOT consider your wishes or any special unique circumstances that might apply to you or your situation if you don’t have a will in place. Which is why you should take steps to set up your will now so you can pick who gets your specific assets.

Get our free mobile app

Who Inherits If You Die Without a Will?

It’s always a good time to get your will set up. It might be best to contact an attorney to create your own personalized plan for after you’ve passed away. If you don’t have a will here is what you can expect to have happen to your assets when you die thanks to Raina Combs Law.