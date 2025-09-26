(KNUE-FM) It’s the unfortunate reality of this world we are living in, here in Texas and across the world, we all know that eventually one day we are all going to die. But it’s something that a lot of people don’t like to discuss. To me, it’s not that big of a deal, we don’t need to avoid the topic of conversation and act like it’s not going to happen, because it is.

Science hasn’t figured out a way for humans to live forever. However, it also makes you start thinking about the leading causes of death and how you can extend your time on earth as much as possible.

Why Discussing Death Matters in Texas

We can try to work out and stay healthy, but eventually our body is going to get tired and exhausted from all that we put it through. Most of us expect passing away in a bed with family surrounding us, but let’s be honest, life doesn’t always go according to plan.

Okay, it rarely goes according to plan. But that’s okay, we all just need to remember to live every day to its fullest because tomorrow isn’t promised.

READ MORE: Most Common Health Issues in Texas

READ MORE: Texas Counties with the Highest Cancer Rates

CDC’s Role in Tracking Texas Health Data

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) creates a list of the leading causes of death in Texas, and three years ago, the number one cause of death was COVID-19. As you can probably guess, that is no longer the case.

The Current Top Causes of Death in Texas

According to the data from the CDC here is a look at the leading causes of death in Texas. Let’s hope that we have many more years of happiness ahead of us.

Top 10 Causes of Death in Texas Here is a look at the top causes of death for all people in the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins