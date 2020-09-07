Texas is Back, Folks. For Real This Time

It’s been said nearly every year for the last decade, but this year it might actually be true. Texas is back, folks. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is back for his senior season and his experience gives him a huge advantage of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State both. Add to that this season should be the most talented skill position group he’s had at Texas and the offense should be solid. Especially behind an offensive line led by the best left tackle in the Big 12 Samuel Cosmi. Both Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith both return after catching six touchdowns a piece in 2019. The running game will be solid as well with Keontay Ingram, Roschon Johnson, and Bijan Robinson all vying for carries.

The defense will be anchored by linebacker Joseph Ossai who is the early favorite to be Big 12 defensive player of the year. They also return several starters in the secondary led by safeties BJ Foster and Caden Sterns. The defensive struggles last year could have been attributed to injuries and bad luck, but Tom Herman laid the blame at the feet of former defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. Now, new defensive coordinator Chris Ash has a lot of tools to play with.

Herman also brings in a new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich who was the passing game coordinator of the Ohio State Buckeyes last season. If the Longhorns want to win the Big 12, it won’t be by passing for 500 yards a game, that’s just not Sam Ehlinger’s strong suit. The Longhorns need to pound the rock with their talented stable of running backs and utilize the play-action passing attack to allow Ehlinger to shine.



Big 12 Media Preseason Poll

3rd

Projected Win Total

7.5

Best Offensive Returners

QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Malcolm Epps, RB Keaontay Ingram, WR Jake Smith, K Cameron Dicker

Best Defensive Returners

DB D’Shawn Jamison, S BJ Foster, S Caden Sterns, DL Malcolm Roach, LB Joseph Ossai, DL TaQuon Graham

Newcomers

WR Tarik Black (Michigan State) RB Bijan Robinson, DL Keondre Coburn, DL Alfred Collins, DL Prince Dorba

Breakout Candidates

WR Jordan Whittington, WR Brennan Eagles, DB Chris Adimora