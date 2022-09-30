When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.

Home for Sale

The home for sale at 3300 Park Hills Drive in Austin is a very modern home. It was built in 2014 with some updates done to it in 2021. In total, the home has five bedrooms with five and a half bathrooms. The home itself is 5,331 square feet with a one thousand square foot garage and 500 square feet of outdoor living space.

I Really Like the Layout of this Home

In no way could I afford this home but this is as close to my perfect type of home as I have seen. The layout is very open, which I like. There is plenty of space for each member of the family to have communal space but also a couple of extra bedrooms to make their own, aka a man room or a she shed but a room, again, something I very much like.

The good thing about Austin real estate is it doesn't go up-down like some other markets. It just tends to level off. I think we're in a period of leveling off. - Drew Tate, listing agent

Take a virtual tour of the home on the market in Austin right now for a mere $7,499,000.

