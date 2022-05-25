Wait, Texas Longhorns Legend Ricky Williams Has Changed His Whole Name?

Ricky Williams is a legendary name here in Texas. At the University of Texas it is the name of the school’s all-time leading rusher. So, it's unclear how this change will affect that, but the legendary Longhorn has officially changed his name.

Williams has legally changed his name, and is now known as Errick Miron.

“Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps,” Williams said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, according to CBS. “It was quick and easy, and it felt really meaningful. … I’ve found that that’s been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.”

As it turns out the change actually happened a while ago. About a year and a half ago, the former running back made the formal switch back to his birth name Errick Miron.

It won't be easy for fans, I'm sure, who'll likely still call him by the name the knew him as when he ran for over 1,000 yards for four straight years. And stacked up a career-high 2,327 yards and 29 touchdowns in 1998, the year he won his Heisman Trophy.

Williams was a two-time All-American, won the Doak Walker Award twice and was All-Big 12 First Team three times. So, do we have to go back and change the name on all the record books?

In an NFL career that spanned 11 season, he ran for over 10,000 yards, and 68 touchdowns. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1999, played a majority of his career with the Miami Dolphins and wrapped up his time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.