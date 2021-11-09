Texas Longhorns Coach Goes On Expletive-Laced Tirade After Latest Loss (NSFW)

As a bit of a qualifier here, this video is unsubstantiated, but it's believed to be Texas Longhorns defensive line coach after a fourth straight loss this season.

The video allegedly takes place on the team bus as the players and coaches are leaving Jack Trice Stadium after the Longhorns lost to Iowa State 30-7, dropping the team's record to 4-5.

Here's the video, with a full warning that most of the words in the video are considered inappropriate in most circumstances:

The tirade was filmed by a player on the bus, then leaked. Not a great look by either the player or the coach here.

I'm certainly not a progressive football fan calling for no more violence in the game or advocating for participation trophies, but the coach here crossed the line. I know a lot of people will praise his "passion" and "toughness," telling the players they can leave the program if they don't want to be there. The delivery here, on the bus, after a fourth tough loss, just doesn't feel like the right time.

The coach references players smiling and laughing after the loss, which seems to be the impetus for the blowup. That seems to be a culture problem, and culture problems can't be corrected by screaming spit all over the bus. It only damages the relationships it takes to build a team.

The player who recorded the video isn't in the right here either. Sure, the tirade was unnecessary and over the top, but he's still the coach and is within his right to act a fool inside the bus. That's probably the old-school side of my brain, but what happens in the locker room or bus should stay in those places.

Obviously, there's a trust broken somewhere between the players and the coaches in Austin, though as at least one player already took the coach up on his offer to enter the portal.

This video comes just over a week after the Pole Assassin and monkey story distracted the team after that fateful Halloween night. I'm just an outsider here, but at 4-5, the team is obviously disconnected and struggling to come together.

Daring your entire team to enter the transfer portal while screaming obscenities at them just doesn't seem too galvanizing to me. Maybe the team will rally around the coach and take it out on Kansas next week to stop the losing streak.

