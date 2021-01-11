Texas Is Considering Possibly Making “Alcohol to-Go” Permanent

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Texas legislature is gearing up to get down to the nitty gritty business of legislating. There are several bills up to be considered when the State House and Senate reconvene. One of those bills, according to reports, could make a change that happened in 2020 permanent.

Alcohol to-go could be here to stay.

After Covid restrictions and guidelines went in place last year, one of the changes made in an effort to help restaurants who were struggling was alcohol to-go. I remember seeing people I know post photos of "cocktail kits." Tiny bottles of Jack Daniels were taped to the lids of to-go cups full of Coca-Cola.

It sounded like a great idea.

According to reports, there has been a bill introduced to the Texas House and Senate that would make this a permanent change.

I can get behind this becoming a permanent thing. I get a lot of take-out, and a lot of food delivered. There have been times when I wished I could get my favorite cocktail with the chicken fried steak I ordered, and don't have the ingredients at home.

I generally don't keep a lot of booze in the house (kids), so this would actually be something I would use on those nights when it's just the wife and I.

It's hard to imagine that there would be a lot of push-back against the idea in the state legislature; considering we've already been doing this for so long.

Other bills of interest potentially being discussed this session regard the decriminalization or legalization of cannabis in the Lone Star State. There are several bills heading into this session that deal with the sticky issue of marijuana in Texas.