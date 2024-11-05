The World’s Largest Robot-Built Neighborhood is Now in Texas

George Jetson ain't got nothin' on this bold new world. In '22, the first-ever 3D printed home in Texas was printed in Austin, TX. And just a couple of years later another giant leap forward for humankind as from prosthetics to organs, guns to new homes, 3D Printing is everywhere.

It's can't necessarily be considered "inexpensive housing," as homes in this Texas neighborhood ranging from $450K to $600K. It is, however, a massive step forward in what could be the future of inexpensive mass home building.

Georgetown, Texas is where you find Wolf Ranch, a neighborhood of around 100 homes that have been being "printed" since November '22.

How does this new tech work?

The ICON Vulcan printers measure 45 feet wide and weigh 4.75 tonnes.

Concrete powder, water, sand, and other additives are mixed and pumped into the printer.

A nozzle then lays the concrete mixture layer by layer along a pre-programmed path.

Here's how the process works, according to developers, "the single-story 3D-printed homes take about three weeks to finish printing. Only the walls are printed – the foundation and metal roof are installed traditionally."

You have to see the video below, these homes are beautifully made of a concrete-like material that looks like it's being poured from a delicious robotic Dairy Queen soft-serve machine.

These walls are designed to resist water, mold, termites, and extreme Texas weather. And according to ICON, 3D printing homes is faster, cheaper, and minimizes waste of construction materials.

The home debuted at SXSW in Austin in '22, if you're interested in this, get more info about 3D homes right here.