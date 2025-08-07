(KNUE-FM) In recent memory, Texas has been known as a 'red state' when it comes to many political elections--including the Presidential election.

This is NOT a post about political views, y'all.

Heaven knows there has been enough of that. And there's been enough polarization of people all across the country, and certainly here in East Texas.

Are the more recent candidates and their rhetoric causing such a divide, or are the social media 'echo chambers' to blame? Is it the mainstream media swaying people one way or another?

Well, that could be the subject of another post entirely.

Is Texas Still Solidly Red?

But for our purposes here, due to the fierceness of the political battle, some Texans are trying to remember the last time the Lone Star State's electoral college votes went blue.

Some Thought Texas Might Swing Again

A story shared by KXAN back before the 2024 election, some wondered if Texas was on track to become more of a swing state, as in years past. The article stated:

"A poll released [...] by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that while Pres. Joe Biden didn’t perform well in the Lone Star State, but Vice President Kamala Harris is more popular than expected."

Well, that question has been definitively answered at this point.

When was the last time Texas voted blue in a Presidential election year?

When Did Texas Last Vote Blue for President?

The last time Texas' electoral college votes helped to elect a Democrat was in the days of Jimmy Carter in 1976. At that time, Carter received 100K more votes than the incumbent, Republican Gerald Ford.

It’s Rare—but It Has Happened

So while it would be a surprise and/or shock to see Texas turn blue at any point in the foreseeable future, especially with the redistricting efforts currently being discussed, it has happened before.

No Matter What—Make Your Voice Heard

Whatever your political views, make sure you are registered to vote and make your voice heard in every election, at the local level, as well.

