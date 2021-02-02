Texas Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Allow Liquor Sales On Sunday

Someone needs to kiss this man in the mouth if this is passed.

Texas State House Representative Richard Raymond is who I am talking about.

This man should be heralded as a hero according to Teresa Gubbins with CultureMap Dallas.

Oh, I wholeheartedly agree.

You know how on Saturday night you have to hurry and get to the liquor store before 9 PM to beat the liquor deadline? What about on Sunday when you are out shopping and want some spirits for the night, but forget it's not an option to buy liquor anywhere because it's Sunday?

Well, Representative Raymond has introduced bill HB 937, which would allow liquor sales on Sunday. According to CultureMap, the bill would extend the hours to 10 pm on Saturdays and allow liquor stores to open from Noon to 9 pm on Sundays.

Texas really needs to catch up.

It's one of the last 7 states out of 50 to not permit liquor sales on Sunday. That list includes Utah, Alabama, Montana, North Carolina, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Say Texas lawmakers decide to actually vote and pass the bill. Liquor sales would then generate between $7 million and $15 million dollars in tax revenue.

If we are looking at how much revenue we are missing out on alcohol, let's bring up weed too.

As long as this old-fashioned way of thinking continues, we are going to continue to miss out on millions in revenue.

States like California and Washington have made more than $300 million in marijuana sales according to Forbes.

Ok, I'm sorry every time I get the opportunity I want to bring up how much the state is missing out with this out of date and out of touch thinking.

Sunday Sales TX from Distilled Spirits Council on Vimeo.

And while we are at, somebody needs to talk to Raymond and add a paragraph on that bill for Chik-Fil-A to open on Sunday.

Thanks, Rep. Raymond. You are the real MVP.