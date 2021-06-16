Texas Lawmakers Aren’t Done With Critical Race Theory
Did you hear that Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in Texas Schools? If so, you might be confused to hear that the Governor will be bringing lawmakers back to Austin to abolish Critical Race Theory in Texas schools.
While the Governor signed House Bill 3979, he also said on Wednesday that more work needed to be done to fully address the issue and abolish the controversial teaching style.
According to the Texas Tribune on Wednesday, the Governor will add Critical Race Theory to a Special Session because some republicans had complaints.
Abbott issued the two-sentence statement when he signed HB 3979 on Tuesday, and the statement was posted on his website Wednesday.
The statement is especially notable because Abbott has been otherwise tight-lipped about what he will put on any special session calls beyond redistricting, COVID-19 recovery funding and his two priorities that died in the final hours of the regular session late last month. They include Senate Bill 7, the elections bill that House Democrats sunk by walking out of the chamber.
Some Republicans complained about HB 3979 after its House author, Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, accepted a number of amendments from Democratic colleagues.
In 2021 numerous states have banned Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools. Republicans say that Critical Race Theory is racist while Democrats claim that is tells the correct history of the United States, the founding of the United States, and how things run in the nation.
The Governor has said there will be at least two special sessions so far this year.