Texas is Now Home To The Longest Car Wash in The World

Of course, Texas is home to the longest car wash in the world. Where else would it be? In Delaware?

How long is the longest car wash in the known universe? It's 255 feet of high-pressure, car-buffing, suds-filled heaven. That is almost the length of a football field.

Where in Texas is it?

The longest car wash in the United States can be found at the Buc-ee's convenience store in beautiful Katy, Texas. Upon its opening in 2017, this car wash was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest.

What's this car wash got that yours doesn't? The car wash has:

$3 million price tag.

56,000 square feet.

17 blowers.

32 vacuum stations.

25 brushes.

No rushing, it takes about five minutes to go through.

Can accommodate up to 16 cars at a time.

But is bigger better when it comes to car washes?

"The longer the tunnel, the higher the quality of the wash and the higher the volume you will be able to serve effectively," said industry expert Steve Gaudreau in a 2017 article published by Carwash.com. "Successful operations, if they have the real estate and project high volume, choose to build their tunnels as long as possible."

This is great news, have you seen recent reports that car seats can potentially carry 3x more bacteria than toilet seats do, or that that E.coli is frequently found on drivers’ seats, you still may not be too shocked to learn that this new research, potentially over 3.2 Million Texans seldom deep clean their cars.

It's about time to visit the car wash, friends.

