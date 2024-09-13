A Shocking Number Of Texans Now Admit That Their Car Is Too …

Texans are many things, and yes, some of us might need to have our habits as car and truck owners looked into.

According to a new study of car and truck owners here in the Lone Star State, we don't always have the cleanest vehicles. The study did find that many of us at least attempt to maintain some sort of sanitary order, but if you're not, you're certainly not alone.

You may have read reports that car seats can potentially carry 3x more bacteria than toilet seats do, or that that E.coli is frequently found on drivers’ seats, but you still may not be too shocked to learn that to this new research, potentially over 3.2 Million Texans seldom deep clean their cars.

This will have you thinking twice before carpooling.

Key Findings:

15.5% of respondents almost never deep clean their cars , which, if applied to the population of car owners in Texas, equates to an estimated 3.2 million people.

, which, if applied to the population of car owners in Texas, equates to an estimated 3.2 million people. 16.8% of respondents admit that they’ve let their car become disgusting before, equating to over 3.4 million people.

before, equating to over 3.4 million people. Nearly half (45.5%) of surveyed Texan car owners admit to eating in their car on a regular basis, which could equate to over 9.4 Million Texas car owners.

(45.5%) of surveyed Texan car owners admit to on a regular basis, which could equate to over 9.4 Million Texas car owners. Over half (55.4%) of polled Texan car owners confess that they’ve committed sexual acts in a car , which equates to a potential 11.4 Million Texas car owners.

, which equates to a potential 11.4 Million Texas car owners. 40.8% of surveyed respondents said they’ve been concerned about a family member or friend’s car cleanliness, and a separate 17% of respondents said they were disgusted.

BIG YIKES. Time for some deep cleaning, y'all.

