(Longview, Texas) - Here's the thing about playing the Texas Lottery, at least for me anyway...I know I'm probably gonna lose but it's still fun to play. The key is to not go overboard with it. Spending $5 or $6 for some quick picks every once in a while keeps the game fun and you won't be worrying about emptying your bank account.

Same thing with a scratch off ticket. Use $20 to get four $5 tickets or 20 $1 tickets, maybe a couple of $10 tickets. However you decide to play, do it so it's fun for you but won't put you in a financial burden. To me, that's playing smart.

A Couple of New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs for October

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

The Texas Lottery has two new scratch off tickets releasing (or already released depending on when you're reading this) on Monday, October 6; 100X Sonic Blast and Jurassic Park. You would think that the 100X Sonic Blast ticket would be based on the Sonic the Hedgehog games, but sadly, it's not. It does have a $250,000 jackpot though. The Jurassic Park ticket is self explanatory as it's based on the popular dinosaur movie franchise.

Other Tickets Ready for You to Play

There are some other tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. A $100 ticket has multiple $7.5 million jackpots ready to win. If you want to spend a little less, there's a $2 ticket with multiple $30,000 jackpots available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month.

2 New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs Added With a $250K Jackpot and Dinosaur Theme (Accurate as of October 2, 2025) The Texas Lottery has just released two new scratch offs with a cool dinosaur theme for one and a big jackpot for the other. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media