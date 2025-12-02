(Longview, Texas) - We're in the holiday season madness. You'll be out shopping for presents and finding some goodies to stuff in a stocking. Some of you may grab some Texas Lottery scratch offs to add with the candy and other fun things.

The fun thing about scratch offs is that they're very fun to play Christmas morning. The kiddos enjoy scratching all the stuff off the top and handing it to you to see if they won. If they did, you can take it in to cash it to add to their piggy bank.

New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Fill Some Stockings

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

The Texas Lottery has several new scratch offs with a holiday theme that could pay out a nice chunk of change. One ticket is called Golden Riches. It'll cost you $50, but right now (December 2, 2025), there are four $2,000,000 prizes still out there to win. There's a new $1 ticket called White Elephant with 40 $500 prizes ready to win.

New Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets to Play this Month

There are some other tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. These tickets could be a nice addition to your Christmas gift giving. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month.

12 Brand New Texas Lottery Scratch Offs With Big Holiday Jackpots (Accurate as of November 2, 2025) Your stocking stuffers could win big with these 12 new Texas Lottery scratch offs. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media