I can't lie. I've got a sketch friend who lives in Austin, TX, and he buys them as gifts for his kids all the time. For the longest I thought it wasn't legal to do. Now, I can't condone it, but if you're looking for a Christmas gift with upside, I've got an idea for you.

I never scored cool gifts like this from my parents growing up, and that's something I'm still working through to this day. But my personal trauma aside, if you're looking for a gift for your kid, or maybe your grandkids... nieces... nephews... this is fun! And, who knows, it may even contribute to deviant behavior down the road. But that's what makes it so exciting.

It's legal in Texas to give kids lottery tickets.

That's right, put a few in a box for Christmas or a birthday... or Hanukkah... maybe a patriotic t-shirt pocket on the 4th of July... The point is, you are not breaking the law by gifting any Texas kid a lottery ticket. Now, if a store sells them one, that's another story.

Is it Against the Law if You Gift Lottery Tickets to Children? No, it's not. Children under the age of 18 can legally possess and scratch off lottery tickets, but they cannot purchase them or trade them in for the prize.

Retailers are breaking the law if they sell lottery tickets to someone under 18. They are also breaking the law if they pay a winning ticket to someone underage. So to recap, it is perfectly legal for a kid of any age to scratch a lotto ticket in Texas. But they are banned from purchasing or redeeming them.

What if it's a Winning Ticket? If you gift a kid a winning ticket, you or another adult will have to claim the prize for them (no dad-tax allowed on gifts). And remember, if the winnings are over $600, the adult would get taxed on the prize. Tell your kid I said "MERRY CHRISTMAS!"